Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to add a new step to your skin care routine or invest in a new hot tool for your hair, the retailer is offering discounts on beauty and wellness items during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on pet supplies, home and kitchen products, tech and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on beauty and wellness products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best beauty and wellness Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 27,923 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

An expert-recommended lip mask for dry lips, this Laneige option is formulated with ingredients including shea butter and vitamin C that leave your lips feeling hydrated and soft, according to the brand. The lip mask comes in six scents, including vanilla and mango, and each one comes with a tiny applicator to keep it mess-free.

4.7-star average rating from 2,028 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Sunday Riley exfoliating treatment is a favorite among dermatologists because it uses lactic acid (a type of alpha hydroxy acid) to gently remove dead skin cells while simultaneously hydrating the skin, according to the brand. Other ingredients including licorice, lemongrass and prickly pear extract help brighten your skin tone, even discoloration and soothe irritation and redness, according to Sunday Riley.

4.7-star average rating from 3,620 reviews on Amazon

This Innisfree sunscreen offers SPF 36 protection to prevent unwanted UV exposure. The water-based formula hydrates the skin and is a suitable dark skin tones because it’s both lightweight and doesn’t leave a white cast on the skin, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 7,321 reviews on Amazon

Featured in our guide to the best dry shampoos, this Moroccanoil option comes in light and dark tones to avoid unwanted white residue. It also absorbs oil and reduces buildup while also moisturizing the hair using ingredients like argan oil, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,797 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite shampoos for fine hair, this R+Co thickening shampoo has biotin, which helps strengthen your hair, according to the brand. The shampoo is also formulated with Palmetto Berry extract, which adds body to the hair strands and creates a thickening effect, according to R+Co. You can pair this shampoo with the brand’s thickening conditioner.

4.4-star average rating from 2,271 reviews on Amazon

This 1-inch flat iron is an expert-recommended hot tool because it not only straightens hair, but the slight curvature can help create other looks like beachy waves. The flat iron only reaches a maximum temperature of 365 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid excessive heat damage, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 77,625 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips help remove stains and whiten teeth using hydrogen peroxide, one of the two main ingredients experts recommend keeping an eye out for when shopping for at-home whitening treatments. The 44 count pack will allow for a consecutive 22 day treatment if following the brand’s directions as one strip will be the top teeth and another strip will be for the bottom.

4.4-star average rating from 51,534 reviews on Best Buy

This Waterpik is an ADA-approved water flosser that helps remove plaque and reduce gingivitis, an early stage of gum disease, according to the brand. The flosser comes with three pressure settings and 360-degree tip rotation.

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty and wellness sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best beauty and wellness sales at other retailers

Here are the best beauty and wellness sales at other retailers to consider shopping alongside Amazon’s deals.

Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 40% off sitewide Macy’s: Up to 50% off beauty through July 12 Nordstrom: Up to 40% beauty sitewide Ulta: Up to 50% sitewide Target: Up to 40% off beauty and health through July 15 Dermstore: Up to 20% off skin care, hair care, devices and more through July 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off select brands through July 12

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a Select writer who covered deals and sales previously. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day beauty and wellness sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

