Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to buy your favorite items for less, the retailer is offering discounts on numerous products under $100 during the two-day event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members and you can also find deals on beauty and wellness items, home and kitchen products, tech and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals under $100 that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals under $100. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 77,526 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite at-home teeth-whitening products, the Crest 3D Whitestrips include 20 treatments that gently brighten your teeth over time and keep them white for at least 12 months, according to the brand. Crest recommends using the strips once a day for 30 minutes. The kit also comes with two 1-hour express treatments you can use when you’ve got a bit more time.

4.6-star average rating from 27,923 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Featured in our guide to the best lip masks, this Laneige option is formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips while you sleep. It comes in scents like apple, grapefruit and mint, and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger inside the product.

4.6-star average rating from 6,839 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon’s latest Kindle iteration has a 6-inch display and 16 GB of storage that lets you access thousands of books on your device. A single charge lasts up to six weeks, and the e-reader comes with an adjustable front-lit display and a dark mode option that inverts the text color, so you can comfortably read both day and night, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 123,422 reviews on Amazon

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is an ADA-accepted water flosser that offers 10 pressure settings and a 22-ounce, dishwasher-safe water reservoir. The water flosser comes with seven different tips (you can buy additional replacements online) that rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, as well as a one-minute timer with a 30-second pacer. It’s available in four colors, including white, gray, blue and black.

4.8-star average rating from 109,560 reviews on Amazon

This personal water filter cleans out parasites, micro-plastics and impurities from your water source as you sip through the top mouthpiece. It’s great for hiking, camping and outdoor adventures and you can purchase it in packs of two, three and five.

4.7-star average rating from 34,666 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can review your genetic data using this at-home DNA test kit. The service will give you more than 150 personalized health reports including inherited health conditions, ancestry, genetic weight and muscle composition. You’ll send in a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and you’ll get your results back in five to six weeks, according to the company.

4.7-star average rating from 11,134 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This 14-ounce, stainless-steel mug is designed with a vacuum-insulated construction that helps keep your beverage hot for hours. It comes with the brand’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to prevent spills and maintain the temperature of your drink, according to Yeti. Both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Keep in mind, only certain colors are on sale for Prime Day.

4.6-star average rating from 59,712 reviews on Amazon

This portable cleaner, which won a Select Best for Your Pet Award for best stain remover, easily lifts stains from carpets, upholstery and car interiors. It comes with a 3-inch tool that can minimize stains on carpet and upholstery, as well as a self-cleaning tool that rinses out the hose after use. Once you fill the 48-ounce reservoir with water, you can add a cleaning solution (it comes with a trial-size stain remover) and the machine will collect the dirty water in a separate tank.

4.1-star average rating from 1,321 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

A Select Wellness Awards winner for the best overall pillow, this is designed with three layers of perforated foam for proper neck alignment, according to the brand. It offers a great amount of support, while also maintaining a soft and cooling effect throughout the night, according to our editors who tried it.

4.7-star average rating from 12,636 reviews on Amazon

Philips Sonicare makes several of our favorite electric toothbrushes and the ProtectiveClean 5300 uses a pressure sensor to protect your gums. It comes with a brush-head replacement reminder and a built-in two-minute timer so you can brush your teeth for the dentist-recommended amount of time, according to the brand. Its battery can last up to 14 days and the base has an indicator light to remind you when it’s time to recharge, according to Philips Sonicare.

4.4-star average rating from 70,647 reviews on Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds offer two listening modes — a transparency option and one for active noise cancellation. The earbuds, which lets you listen for up to eight hours on a single charge, are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can safely use them during your workout routine, according to the brand. They also have on-ear controls to help you easily answer calls, play music, access a voice assistant and more.

Best Prime Day sales under $100

Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day sales under $100 that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales under $100 at other retailers

