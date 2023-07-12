Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re planning a weekend getaway or long-distance trip to unwind this summer, you’re in luck. The retailer is offering discounts on many essential travel accessories that will help you navigate the chaos that can arise during a trip. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members that offers deals on numerous categories, including pet supplies, home and kitchen products, beauty and wellness, tech and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on travel essentials that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day travel deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day travel deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

This 3-in-1 wireless charger for MagSafe Apple devices is foldable and weighs just 4.5 ounces, so it’s easy to transport and pull out when your phone, Apple Watch or AirPods need to be recharged. It fully charges your devices in less than three hours and can also be used as a stand to angle your phone horizontally or vertically for FaceTime calls or watching movies on the go.

The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is a favorite of Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz. It has four different plugs so it works in more than 150 countries. The has four USB ports, one USB-C slot and a socket to charge six devices simultaneously at high speed, according to the brand. It’s also compatible with all USB devices. This is not a voltage converter: Your devices must have dual or variable-voltage capabilities to use it.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These foldable, wireless Bluetooth headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Five minutes of charging provides three hours of playback, according to Beats. The headphones are adjustable, with cushioned ear cups for added comfort, and they come with their own carrying case. “These are my go-to travel headphones,” says Select contributing editor Bethany Heitman.

This compact tech organizer has two layers of storage space to hold your devices and chargers. Weighing just 3.2 ounces, this water-resistant case gives you quick and easy access to your cords, cables and more.

If you like to pack your own snacks when you travel, consider these reusable food-grade silicone Stasher Bags. Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin says they are her “go-to eco-friendly storage product” and uses them for snacks and toiletries, too. Stasher Bags come in over 20 colors and are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. This bundle includes one half-gallon, two sandwich and one snack bag.

These travel bottles are TSA-approved, and each one is designed to hold 3 ounces of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and other self-care essentials to take in your carry-on.. They are also made of food-grade silicone, so they are safe to store digestible liquids like sauce, salad dressing and even baby food, according to the brand. Sold as a four-pack, each bottle has a no-drip valve and a wide opening, so you can easily fill them up and clean them afterward, according to Gemice.

This two-piece set of soft expandable luggage includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 25-inch medium suitcase. Both are lightweight, weighing in at just 7.1 pounds and 7.9 pounds, respectively. They each have a zippered compartment for damp or soiled items, 360-degree spinner wheels to easily transport them through the airport and retracting side and top handles. The samsonite Ascella X is also available in teal and plum.

Best Prime Day travel sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day travel sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth and Bethany Heitman are Select contributors who have been covering deals and sales for Select since 2022. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, they found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

