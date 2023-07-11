Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you’re looking to spend $25 or less, the site is offering notable discounts on sunscreens, pet care, smart plugs, echo devices and more during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on kitchen essentials, tech, home products and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals and sales on deals under $25 that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day deals under $25

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals under $25. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 653 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The echo pop is a Select-editor favorite echo device and is also the lowest-priced speaker in Amazon’s smart speaker line. You can use it to listen to music, but—like Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin — you can also use this speaker to get daily weather reports and control your smart lights.

4.7-star average rating from 542,997 reviews on Amazon

This smart plug is another Select-editor favorite because it works best for those with existing Amazon devices. The plug uses Amazon’s Alexa and you can use the app to schedule your lights, fans and any other appliances. You can also pair it with external Alexa devices and use voice control to work the plug.

4.6-star average rating from 27,923 reviews on Amazon

Rich in hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, this lip mask is a Select-favorite and a key step in an evening skin care routine to keep lips hydrated and moisturized overnight. It comes with a mini applicator so your fingers don’t need to touch your lips and comes in other scents like Vanilla and Gummy Bear.

4.6-star average rating from 33,026 reviews on Amazon

Malin has used this duster for years to keep her home clean and free of pet hair. The kit’s reusable handle adjusts to different angles and lengths to help her reach bookcases, shelves, ceiling fans and slide under furniture and appliances. The disposable dusters’ three-dimensional shape helps to trap dust and keep it on the duster, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 20,298 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This sunscreen is one of our favorite sunscreens for acne-prone skin because it’s formulated specifically with acne-prone skin types in mind. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula is non comedogenic, meaning that it won’t clog your pores.

4.5-star average rating from 3,797 reviews on Amazon

This is one of our favorite shampoos for fine hair because it’s made with the vitamin biotin, which experts have noted helps to improve hair strength. The shampoo’s formula is heat and UV-protective, sulfate and paraben-free, according to the brand. It is also Leaping Bunny certified, meaning that it’s cruelty-free and the brand does not test on animals.

4.3-star average rating from 534 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Select contributor Maria Cassano recommends this portable bidet for both travel and at-home use. Instead of an attachment to your toilet, this bidet is a collapsible and portable squeeze bottle so you can keep it in a cabinet or store it in a backpack. It also comes with a carrying bag and a carabiner hook for easy transport.

4.5-star average rating from 33,039 reviews on Amazon

This strainer is one of our favorite kitchen tools from Amazon because it helps make cooking and meal-prepping more convenient by keeping your food from falling out while you drain any liquids. It can drain water from any sized round pot, bowl or pan, including glass, wood and lipped bowls.

Best Prime Day sales under $25

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sales under $25 that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best sales under $25 at other retailers

Why trust Select?

Estee Yi is a Select intern who covered deals and sales for Weekly Sales guides. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

