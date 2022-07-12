The best Prime Day TV deals live now from Samsung, TCL and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. And though experts told us that Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer a greater selection of TV sales, there are still some great deals on Prime Day for those who don’t want to wait. If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, both Amazon and other retailers are offering notable discounts on TVs from popular brands like Samsung, TCL and Hisense during Prime Day sales.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target and Bed Bath and Beyond are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day TV deals and sales live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day TV deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day TVdeals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 4,472 reviews on Amazon

Tech expert Whitson Gordon said that TCL offers the best smart TV platform for its price, and specifically noted that its 6 Series is “the best TV you can buy for the money.” According to Gordon, this 65-inch model employs a QLED panel for excellent color quality as well as Mini-LED Technology and 4K Ultra HD resolution for better viewing at any time of day.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,859 reviews on Amazon

The Frame is one of Samsung’s most unique TV offerings: When it’s on, it works like a smart TV with 4K resolution, and when it’s off, it displays art, with over 1,400 pieces to choose from. The TV employs QLED display technology, which Gordon previously explained is like LED “with a layer of quantum dots for improved color.”

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 1,273 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch smart TV from Hisense boasts 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color and the brand’s ULED display technology, which the brand says optimizes regular LED panels for a better viewing experience. This model is powered by Android TV, which gives you access to numerous streaming services.

4.7-star average rating from 109 reviews at Sam’s Club

If you’re looking for a larger television, this model from Vizio is 85 inches diagonally and offers a high-quality display with 4K HDR resolution, Quantum Dot color technology and auto-adjusting brightness levels, according to the brand. It’s built with Vizio’s SmartCast, which lets you stream from your favorite platforms and access hundreds of free channels, the brand says.

The best Prime Day TV sales on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day TV sales on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day TV sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day TV sales we recommend.

Target: Up to 35% off TVs and accessories Best Buy: Up to $1,000 off TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more Walmart: Deals on TVs from TCL, Hisense and Vizio Kohl’s: Deals on TV accessories from Roku

