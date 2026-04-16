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As Sephora’s beauty director, Melinda Solares has literally every skin care, hair care, body care, makeup and fragrance product at her fingertips — and as you can probably imagine, she spends a lot of time testing them year round. So when it’s time for Sephora’s Savings Event, which is running now through April 20 online and in stores, Solares knows exactly what she’s adding to her cart. Her top picks revolve around beauty that brings her joy, which is exactly what she recommends everyone focus on while shopping.

“Notice what you grab for because you feel like you should and what you grab for because it lights you up,” says Solares. “Lean into beauty that feels like self care and creates a healthy and happy ritual in your daily routine.”

Below, Solares is giving us a sneak peek into what she’s buying during Sephora’s 2026 Savings Event, including her tried-and-true essentials, items that recently earned a spot in her toiletry bag and tools she relies on to get camera-ready.

Note: Yes, Solares is a Sephora employee, and yes, the company obviously benefits if you buy the stuff she recommends. But I confirmed that she’s not getting paid directly by Sephora or the brands below to include specific products. Her picks are genuinely things she loves and uses.

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The Sephora beauty director’s top picks

FYI, here’s how the Sephora Savings Event works: Only members of the retailer’s Beauty Insider loyalty program can shop now through April 20; everything is on sale, but how much you save depends on your membership tier. (I included sale prices for each tier in the “what to know” dropdown for each of the products Solares recommends). You can stack the discount with other savings/perks, plus, Sephora Collection items are 30 percent off for everyone.

Skin care picks

“These Glow Recipe toner pads are new, but I’m loving them and making them a part of my routine,” says Solares. “They have a gentle blend of five exfoliating acids to decongest pores and smooth texture while soothing and hydrating skin. I find that if you have dry or sensitive skin, it can be difficult to use exfoliating acids without irritation, but these did not disappoint.

“My daily makeup routine always starts with a focus on long-term skin benefits, and Dr. Idriss’ Major Fade Disco Block Whipped Sunscreen is the ultimate power player for that,” says Solares. “This isn’t just a high-level sunscreen: It’s packed with ceramides and glycerin to keep your barrier resilient, plus it actively targets discoloration while you wear it. It leaves such a smooth, polished finish without any heaviness, making it the perfect base to protect my skin and ensure my makeup stays looking fresh all day.”

Solares uses this moisturizer to “lock everything in” once she layers on all her other lotions and potions. “It’s rich enough to deeply nourish dry skin, but it has this sophisticated, lightweight finish that sits beautifully under makeup,” she says.

Body care picks

“If you were to peek inside my bag on any given day, you’d find a few non-negotiables, and Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in the mini size is officially one of them,” says Solares. “Specifically, the Topless Tangerine scent is my absolute mood-booster. It smells like a fresh burst of sunshine.”

She continues, “While it’s a total dream for the body, I actually treat the mini like a heavy-duty hand and cuticle cream. Because it’s whipped, it has this incredibly airy, cloud-like texture that sinks in instantly. It gives my hands that deep, argan-oil hydration and a visible firming look without any of the heavy, sticky residue that usually makes it impossible to use your touchscreen after moisturizing.”

“The magic of these drops is how perfectly they play with others,” says Solares. “I love mixing a few drops directly into my daily moisturizer or body cream to create a built-in glow that develops while I go about my day. It’s the easiest way to achieve that subtle, healthy warmth that looks like it’s coming from within, all while keeping your skin-barrier hydrated and happy.”

Hair care picks

“Because my routine doesn’t stop at the hairline, the Crown Affair’s dry shampoo is my secret weapon for those in-between days,” says Solares “Since it’s a non-aerosol powder, I can be really precise with it, and it gives my hair this gorgeous, lived-in volume while soaking up oil instantly.”

“I’m a huge believer that great hair starts at the root, and this serum feels like a targeted treatment for your scalp’s overall wellness,” says Solares. “It’s packed with nutrients that support growth and density, but it’s so lightweight that it never messes with my style or leaves things feeling heavy.”

Makeup picks

“Traveling as a beauty director means my bag must be curated, but my creativity shouldn’t have to suffer for it. That’s why Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Colorfix is my absolute travel soulmate,” says Solares. “This tiny tube is basically an entire artistry kit in your pocket. Because it’s so pigmented and versatile, I can use it to build a soft, diffused monochromatic look for a morning coffee meeting, or amp it up into a bold, waterproof graphic eye for a late-night event."

"Whether I’m tapping it onto my cheeks for a flush or using it as a long-wear lip, it gives me the freedom to play and pivot my look for any occasion without needing a suitcase full of products,” she says.

“Finding a lip product that actually hydrates while giving you that high-shine glass skin finish is like finding a needle in a haystack, but this is it,” says Solares. “I’m obsessed with the texture. It has this cushiony, melting feel that’s packed with shea butter, so it feels more like a nourishing mask than a sticky gloss. It’s my go-to ‘toss in the bag and go’ essential because the tint is just sheer enough to enhance your natural lip color without needing a mirror to apply it perfectly. Plus, it smooths everything out so beautifully that your lips look naturally fuller and incredibly healthy.”

“I’m constantly trying out new formulas, but the Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever Multi-Use Concealer is the one I find myself reaching for every single morning. It’s essentially a good night’s sleep in a bottle,” says Solares. “What I love most is how it manages to cover everything from dark circles to that one random breakout without ever looking heavy or cakey. It has this beautiful satin finish that mimics actual skin, so it blends in seamlessly whether I’m going for a full glam look or just running out the door with a bit of concealer and mascara.”

Fragrance picks

“Fragrance is such a personal way to express your energy, and right now, I’m alternating between two scents that feel like a total mood shift in a bottle,” says Solares. “When I want something that feels like a permanent vacation, I reach for By Rosie Jane’s Missy perfume. It has this incredible blend of coconut and white florals that isn’t too sweet, it just feels bright, beachy, and effortlessly cool.”

“Brown Girl Jane’s Carousel perfume is what I wear when I want something a bit more vibrant and playful,” says Solares. “The apple note gives it this crisp, sparkling energy that feels so unique and modern. I’m a big believer in scents that help you show up as your most joyful self, and both fragrances have a way of making me feel polished and inspired the second I spritz them on.”

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Paris Hilton, Maureen Kelly, Hannah Berner and Chase Crawford. To write this article, I interviewed Sephora beauty director Melinda Solares about her favorite skin care, hair care, body care, makeup and fragrance products to shop during Sephora’s 2026 Savings Event.

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