Sephora’s springtime Savings Event is officially here. During the sale, which runs through April 20, you can save up to 20% on your favorite skin care, body care, hair care, beauty tools and more. Although the sale is currently only open to VIB Rouge members, all other Beauty Insiders can shop starting on April 14.

I’ve been covering beauty for over 3 years at NBC Select, so I know what’s actually worth buying. Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during the spring Sephora Savings Event, including recommendations from our previous coverage and favorites from NBC Select editors and fellow beauty lovers. I’ll frequently update this list throughout the sale with additional deals and news.

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The best deals from the Sephora Savings Event 2026

If you have sensitive skin, you’ll love this cleansing balm: It’s fragrance-free and has gentle ingredients like sunflower oil and papaya extract to help remove makeup, dirt and more. It comes recommended by NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who uses it to remove heavy makeup after broadcast segments and says it leaves her skin soft and hydrated afterward.

The Glossier You line is one of my fragrance staples; I’ve tried three scents so far, and each one lasts all day and gets me plenty of compliments from both friends and strangers. The original scent is spicy, sweet and peppery with notes of pink pepper and iris. The fragrance produces a unique scent when it interacts with your body’s pheromones, so it differs slightly from person to person, according to the brand.

Ilia’s newest SPF formula is made for oily skin and has skin-balancing rhodiola root and echinacea extracts to control oil for up to eight hours, according to the brand. It also has hyaluronic acid and plant sugars to protect and repair your skin barrier. It comes in light-medium and medium-deep shades.

This blow dryer brush is responsible for cutting NBC Select social media associate editor Caitlin Cusack’s styling time from 40 minutes down to 20. “It gives my hair the perfect blowout look,” she says. It comes with four attachments: a curler, a paddle brush, a round brush and a styling tool.

This viral lip balm lives up to the hype and then some, which is why it’s my favorite gloss for going out. It gently exfoliates lips and keeps them moisturized for hours. Plus, it has peptides to reduce any fine lines on your lips. My favorite part is the color payoff; it’s pigmented yet buildable, so it layers perfectly with other lip products.

This moisturizer has squalane and glycerin to hydrate your skin on even your driest days. The cream has a thick texture at first, but it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly after you apply it. It’s also fragrance-free, making it great for sensitive skin. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio loves using this cream on days when her dry, sensitive skin feels raw and red. “This is my go-to for soothing any irritation and painful dry patches,” she says.

This lightweight foundation sinks into my skin for a smooth, your-skin-but-better finish that controls and absorbs sweat and oiliness. I love using the universal shade as a primer before other foundations or on its own, and my tinted shade as a full foundation during warmer weather.

This expert-recommended scalp serum has a metal applicator that creates a cooling effect when you apply it, according to the brand. It has common hair-growth ingredients like biotin and rosemary for stronger, refreshed roots, along with amino acids to keep your scalp moisturized.

Frequently asked questions Who can shop the Sephora Savings Event? Every member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider free-to-join loyalty program can access the sale. The program has three tiers, which are dependent on how much you spend at Sephora per year: Insider : no minimum spend

: no minimum spend VIB : $350 minimum)

: $350 minimum) Rouge: $1000 minimum When is the Sephora Savings Event? The Sephora Savings Event begins on Friday, April 10 and runs until Monday, April 20. However, Sephora grants access to the sale in phases depending on your Beauty Insider membership tier, so only certain members can start saving right away. Rouge: Access from April 10 through April 20 Rouge members can also bring a friend to shop the sale with them to receive an early 20% discount as well (one-time use only) VIB: Access from April 14 through April 20

Access from April 14 through April 20 Insider: Access from April 14 through April 20 How much can you save during the Sephora Savings Event? The amount you save will depend on your Sephora Beauty Insider tier: Rouge: 20% off sitewide

20% off sitewide VIB: 15% off sitewide

15% off sitewide Insider: 10% off sitewide

10% off sitewide All: 30% off Sephora Collection products from April 10 through April 20. Are there any limitations during the Sephora Savings Event? You generally can’t combine sale discounts with additional offerings. Specific brands also have certain limitations: you can only buy two Dyson products, three Shark Beauty products and three products from The Ordinary and Nutrafol per transaction. What is Sephora’s return policy? You can return new or gently used products to Sephora within 30 days for a full refund to your original form of payment, however you’re usually required to have proof of purchase, according to the brand’s return policy. You can return your online orders using the pre-paid return shipping label and may take up to 30 days to process.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering skin care, hair care and body care for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands. I’ve also been a skin care and beauty obsessive since college, and have been shopping the Sephora sale for just as long.

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