Cyber Monday may be over, but Target is still offering notable deals throughout the week. You’ll find sales on tech, smartwatches, beauty, travel and more, but don’t wait to shop — many of them still expire soon.

I cover the biggest sales of the year as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I combed through thousands of discounts to find the best Cyber Monday deals still happening at Target — each one I recommend below is highly rated and 20% off or more. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or the lowest price ever.

Best Cyber Monday Target deals still happening

4-star average rating from 2,548 reviews at Target

This upright vacuum is a bestseller at NBC Select every Cyber Week. It’s lightweight enough to easily move around your home, and it detaches and works as a handheld vacuum. It also comes with crevice and upholstery attachments and it’s also compatible with carpet, hardwood, tile, laminate and more.

4.7-star average rating from 1,599 reviews at Target

This machine-washable comforter set has a polyester fill and comes with two pillow shams for queen and king sized mattresses, and one sham for twin sizes. It’s made of 100% microfiber, is hypoallergenic and fade- resistant, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 931 reviews at Target

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is one of many great fitness-tracking smartwatches from Garmin, according to NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who tested it out. It has built-in GPS and helps track your distances, recovery and exercise time to help you reach your fitness goals. It also has a battery life of up to two weeks, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,356 reviews at Target

If you want a quick coffee without sacrificing counter space, this small appliance can churn out drip coffee in three sizes as well as single and double espressos (brewed hot or over ice). It takes 30 seconds to heat up, and the water tank is on the side to make it easy to refill, according to the brand. It’s on sale in a variety of colors, including black, gray and pink.

4.6-star average rating from 216 reviews at Target

This massage gun from Therabody, one of our favorite fitness brands, helps alleviate body pain and reduces stiffness, according to the brand. It has three speeds, plus a handle that makes it easy to hold.

4.7-star average rating from 63 reviews at Target

This memory foam pillow is perfect for anyone, but especially those with neck pain. It helps align the spine to prevent pain that leads to headaches and reduces pressure points, according to the brand. It also has a breathable cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

4.7-star average rating from 4,584 reviews at Target

This popular microfiber sheet set comes in more than 10 colors and patterns, and is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases (the twin sets come with two). The sheets are wrinkle- and fade-resistant, plus machine-washable.

4.7-star average rating from 2,157 reviews at Target

Our editors tested out the SodaStream Terra at-home soda maker and love how easy it is to install the included CO2 bottle and carbonate water. It takes seconds to install and push down on the top, and you can use the flavored syrups to make your own drinks. The bottle is also dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 61 reviews at Target

This air fryer has two baskets, which comes in handy when making food that requires different temperatures and times, and lets you prepare them at the same time. You can also preset the time and temperature so that everything is done at the same time, according to the brand. Each drawer holds up to 3 quarts and is dishwasher-safe.

4.4-star average rating from 1,554 reviews at Target

This Gourmia air fryer has several functions aside from air frying, including bake, roast, broil, reheat and dehydrate. It also has settings for dishes like bacon, seafood and fries. It has a maximum temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and also gives you alerts for when it’s time to flip your food. Since it has a window on the front, you can keep an eye on your food and prevent it from burning.

4.6-star average rating from 157 reviews at Target

This folding bed is perfect for anyone, but it’s especially great for when you have guests sleeping over. It’s also suitable for camping trips since it’s portable. The frame has wheels so when it folds up, it’s easy to put it in storage.

4.1-star average rating from 56 reviews at Target

This might look like a book, but it’s actually a box holding all of the pieces of a traditional Scrabble board game. Inside, you’ll find a full-size board, a score card sheet, Scrabble letters and a drawstring sack to hold all of them. You can store it on a shelf or coffee table when not in use.

4.6-star average rating from 21 reviews at Target

This large set comes with multiple frying pans and saucepans, a 5-quart stock pot, a square pan, a baking sheet, a fry basket and a square baking pan. Lids are also included and every piece is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 149 reviews at Target

This wooden desk is 30 inches x 19 inches x 44 inches, weighs around 40 pounds and holds up to 250, according to the brand. It comes in two styles and has a metal frame and two drawers on the front, each of which are 19 inches x 11 inches.

4.7-star average rating from 60 reviews at Target

This bread maker can help you bake french bread, whole wheat, multigrain and more in three sizes and varying levels of toastiness. It’s also great for making pizza and pasta dough, and it has an automatic fruit and nut dispenser that mixes into your bread.

4.5-star average rating from 163 reviews at Target

Perfect for storing your toiletries, body washes, hand soaps and more, this cabinet has two drawers on the bottom and an area on top for hand towels. You can also place candles, plants and any other personal items on the top. It’s 35 x 12 x 12 inches and weighs around 22 pounds.

4.6-star average rating from 62 reviews at Target

The top of this coffee table lifts up so that you can use the interior for extra storage. It has three compartments on the bottom and four wooden legs. It’s 39.5 x 23.5 inches and has a weight capacity of 210 pounds, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 5,143 reviews at Target

Pick up pet hair and other debris with this corded stick vacuum. It has swivel steering for maneuverability and works on carpets and bare floors. It also comes with a crevice tool and can convert into a hand vacuum for cleaning furniture, stairs and more.

4.7-star average rating from 72 reviews at Target

This sheet set, which is available in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California king sizes, includes a duvet cover with corner ties and two pillow shams (the twin set comes with one). It’s available in more than 10 prints and is made of 100% microfiber.

4.6-star average rating from 23 reviews at Target

This vanity set can stand freely or be reinforced to the wall with included tools. The mirror is surrounded by LED lights with adjustable brightness levels, making it ideal for apply makeup or recording video for social media. The desk is also equipped with multiple drawers, shelves and a hair dryer rack, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 68 reviews at Target

This accent chair is designed by Studio McGee and two velvet shades. It’s not the lightest — it weighs around 52 pounds, but has foam built into its base cushions for support.

4-star average rating from 17 reviews at Target

This cabinet is perfect for a bedroom, bathroom or closet. It has two doors on the side and two shelves on the inside. It’s 55 x 31.5 x 16 inches, according to the brand. It has a weight capacity of around 100 pounds and comes with hardware so that it doesn’t fall over.

4.8-star average rating from 963 reviews at Target

This rich face and body cream has three different ceramides and shea butter to help restore moisture to dry and very dry skin, according to the brand. It’s also near the top of our 100 best moisturizers list.

4.5-star average rating from 391 reviews at Target

This bathroom storage cabinet has three interior shelves covered by a door and four drawers on the left side. It’s suitable for a bathroom and bedroom, and it comes in four styles.

4.9-star average rating from 20 reviews at Target

This shoe rack from Tree City has seven tiers and can hold up to 20 pairs of shoes. It’s 45 inches tall and weighs around 23 pounds. It also comes with a wall anchor to prevent it from toppling over.

Best Cyber Monday Target sales still happening

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales at Target that are still happening now. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Cyber Monday Target deals still happening

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including products the NBC Select staff tested firsthand. I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to prioritize highlighting products that are at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.

I also wrote about every deal in this article and worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

