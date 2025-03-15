Skin care aficionados know that great products don’t have to cost much money. Many highly rated or expert-recommended face moisturizers, serums and eye creams are available at prices that don’t break the bank.

One brand known for affordable products that really work: The Ordinary, which offers all types of skin care for under $25. Until now, this beauty brand has been available on select sites (like Sephora) and on its own website. But it has just officially launched on Amazon, making it easy and fast to deliver its products straight to your doorstep.

In honor of this launch, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from The Ordinary — check them out below.

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NBC Select editor and expert favorites from The Ordinary

The name of the game is hydration with this serum. It has hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, both of which are known to moisturize skin. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has used this serum daily for about eight months and says her skin soaks it right up. “It’s super lightweight and dries quickly, and has a slight cooling effect which I love,” she says. “Since I’ve started using it, I’ve noticed that my skin dries out less often, and looks more hydrated overall. It’s gentle on my sensitive skin, too.”

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu said she likes this affordable serum in our roundup of best niacinamide products. The water-based serum can brighten skin tone and reduce sebum to help with acne, according to the brand.

Experts have told us in the past that squalane is an excellent ingredient to hydrate dry skin — and they recommended this product from The Ordinary, which is made of 100% squalane. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick told us that it feels lightweight on the skin while still delivering a lot of hydration. If you notice dryness, you can also use this solution on your nails or hair.

I’ve used a lot of face cleansers in my day — including some pretty pricey options. But this cleanser costs just over $10 and is one of my favorites. The plant-derived formula removes makeup and grime at the end of a day and doesn’t strip my sensitive skin. The gel consistency also spreads quickly and feels cooling on the skin.

Your skin has ceramides, which help keep your moisture barrier strong. When those natural ceramides dip, your skin can get dry and red. Experts have told us that using skin care with ceramides can help restore that barrier and soothe skin. This moisturizer contains plant-derived ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin. The formula goes smoothly and sinks quickly so your skin doesn’t feel sticky or greasy. It also comes in a smaller size, which is good for travel.

More bestsellers from The Ordinary on Amazon

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