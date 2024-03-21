It's discount season right now, with many NBC Select-favorite retailers offering can't-miss deals on items from brands we know and love. In addition to Ulta’s semi-annual beauty event, Amazon Big Spring Sale and Target’s spring sale, Walmart is also currently discounting hundreds of items as part of its Super Spring Savings Week. The sale, which is not exclusive to Walmart+ members, includes deals on items from major brands like Apple, Nintendo and Shark — so it's a great opportunity to give your space a little upgrade.

We sorted through the long list of discounts at Walmart to find the best ones that are actually worth your time. Keep in mind that pricing and availability might change; bookmark this page — we’ll continue updating it throughout the savings event.

The best Walmart Super Spring Savings Week deals

To help you make the most of Walmart’s Super Spring Savings Week, we narrowed down the best deals that we think you should know about. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting.

4.6-star average rating from 1,148 reviews at Amazon

A favorite of many NBC Select staffers, these wireless earbuds offer some of the best sound and noise cancellation on the market. They have up to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation, as well as a MagSafe charging case that comes with a lanyard loop, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,126 reviews at Walmart

Shark makes some of the best vacuums on the market and this bagless option is no exception. It has a lightweight, detachable pod that makes it easy for you to carry on stairs or reach around furniture. It also has a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens, a swivel head for navigating small spaces and dedicated attachments for cleaning pet hair and small nooks and crannies, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,511 reviews at Walmart

In addition to ice cream, you can use this bestselling appliance to make frozen yogurt, smoothie bowls and slushies. “The Ninja Creami is incredibly easy to operate, no matter your comfort in the kitchen,” says associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who received the appliance from Ninja to try out. The best part about the Creami, according to NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider, who was also sent the appliance from Ninja, is that you can completely control the creaminess, sweetness and amount of mix-ins.

4.2-star average rating from 2,233 reviews at Walmart

This cordless vacuum is designed with pets in mind. Its cleaner head is built to clear pet hair from the brush and prevent tangling, and it has a filter to trap both pet dander and dust, according to the brand. It also has an attachment that turns it into a handheld vacuum so you can reach spots that are otherwise hard to access, or to easily clean up small messes.

4.7-star average rating from 747 reviews at Walmart

Setting it apart from its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a convenient, hands-free gesture: the Double Tap, which allows you to answer calls, open notifications and play or pause music by pinching your index finger and thumb together twice. Still, “the layout, settings, and interface are all very familiar and intuitive for an iPhone user like myself,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. It also has a new chip for faster performance and a brighter screen, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,418 reviews at Walmart

This cookware set has a nonstick ceramic coating over an aluminum core; they’re also oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and safe on all stovetops, according to the brand. The set comes with two different-sized fry pans, a 2.3-quart saucepan with a lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid and a Dutch oven, as well as a stainless steel steamer.

4.7-star average rating from 3,183 reviews at Walmart

This air purifier uses a five-stage filtration system to remove pollution particles, allergens and odors from up to 240 square feet, according to the brand. It has three adjustable fan speeds as well as a sleep mode (where it runs quietly), and you can set it to run for two, four or eight hours at a time.

4.4-star average rating from 838 reviews at Walmart

Acer, the brand behind some of our favorite gaming laptops, released this Chromebook last year. It has an anti-glare screen, a 10-hour battery life and fast wireless connectivity, according to the brand. It also has an HD webcam and two microphones for virtual meetings and classes.

4.5-star average rating from 4,775 reviews at Walmart

One of our favorite streaming devices, multiple NBC Select staffers use this to watch their favorite shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu and Peacock. You can use the Roku device use to stream content from Youtube and Apple Music. Editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara especially loves that it’s small and portable, so you can plug it into different TVs while maintaining your same streaming set-up.

4.8-star average rating from 1,773 reviews at Walmart

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this Nintendo Switch game returns you to the land of Hyrule. Explore new lands, fight monsters and complete quests in the open-world platform, which tasks you with uncovering the mystery of and ultimately defeating the evil Ganendorf.

Why trust NBC Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics and has covered sales events for NBC Select for two years. To round up the best Walmart Super Spring Savings Week, she found the best deals on beauty products, home essentials, tech and more.

