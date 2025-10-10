Prime Day may be over, but Walmart Deals is still going strong, offering discounts on products across categories both in-store and online through October 12. Walmart+ members can also access exclusive benefits like free shipping and discounts on streaming, food, gas and more.

Below, I rounded up the best Walmart Deals event deals that are under $50, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Walmart Deals event deals

4.5-star average rating from 4,515 reviews at Walmart

Poppi makes some of our favorite prebiotic sodas, which NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin likes to keep stocked in her fridge as a flavorful alternative to her usual diet sodas. This pack has 12 cans that include classic flavors like cola, lemon lime, root beer and more, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 1,695 reviews at Walmart

Crest’s Whitestrips are an NBC Select staff favorite, and these whitening strips are designed to remove long-term stains in just two weeks, according to the brand. The strips are enamel-safe and have a no-slip design, which keeps them in place while using. Each kit includes 20 strips for a total of 14 treatments.

4.1-star average rating from 454 reviews at Walmart

This space heater-fan combo is great for bedrooms and offices because of its compact size. It has a fan, plus low and high heat settings, along with an overheating detection system that automatically shuts off, according to the brand. It also has an adjustable temperature control for customized settings.

4.4-star average rating from 1,986 reviews at Walmart

If you’re tired of storing your leftovers in takeout containers, try these glass storage containers for your next meal prep session. It includes 17 containers, all made from BPA-free glass, which all have accompanying lids, too. They’re safe to use in the oven, dishwasher, microwave and freezer, and are fully airtight.

4.7-star average rating from 3,337 reviews at Walmart

Cerave has been one of my go-to drugstore skin care brands for a long time, and if you have dry skin, this cleanser may be just what you’re looking for. It’s formulated with amino acids and hydrating hyaluronic acid to help support your skin’s moisture barrier, and changes from a cream to a foam as you lather, according to the brand. It’s also safe for sensitive skin.

4.7-star average rating from 590 reviews at Walmart

Lego sets are a great gift for both children and adults (I personally love all of my sets), and this set is for Super Mario fans. It includes a buildable Piranha Plant in a Lego brick pipe, which you pose, according to your preference. It’s made from 540 Lego pieces and works great as a display or decor item in your home.

4.4-star average rating from 489 reviews at Walmart

This air purifier gets rid of 99.95% of pollutants in the air, including allergens and odors, and can cover up to 1.300 square feet, according to the brand. You can adjust the timer function in two-, four-, and eight-hour intervals, plus it has a built-in diffuser for aromatherapy essential oils. It also has a sleep mode that lets the purifier run quietly at night, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 3,541 reviews at Walmart

These knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel and are coated in Teflon, which helps them resist rusting and corrosion, according to Astercook. They have comfortable grip handles and include a hardwood storage block, which has a built-in knife sharpener.

4.7-star average rating from 460 reviews at Walmart

La Roche-Posay is one of our favorite eczema-friendly brands, and this cream is formulated to soothe and visibly reduce signs of eczema, according to the brand. It has a non-greasy texture and has colloidal oatmeal to help relieve itching and irritation, along with shea butter and glycerin to maintain hydration. It’s also approved by the National Eczema Association.

4.8-star average rating from 3,184 reviews at Walmart

This pack includes 45 XL Tide Pods, which have double the detergent of a normal pod, according to the brand. They’re one of my favorite laundry detergents — they’re designed to work in all temperatures, even cold water, and specifically targets sweat and stains.

More Walmart Deals sales

Here are some more Walmart Deals sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Walmart Deals deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the products I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales at Walmart, Amazon and Target for over two years. I also cover topics like weekly sales, hair care, travel and more. For this Walmart Deals event, I sifted through hundreds of deals on the retailer’s website to find worthwhile sales you should know about that are under $50.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.