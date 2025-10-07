Walmart Deals is here, offering discounts across categories like beauty, tech, pet essentials and more. The sale starts on October 7 (the same day as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days) and will run for six days both in-store and online through October 12. Walmart+ members can also access exclusive benefits like free shipping and discounts on streaming, food, gas and more.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Walmart Deals event deals, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Walmart’s event.

Best Walmart Deals event deals

4.4-star average rating from 1,172 reviews at Walmart

We’ve tested and love the Cricut, a must-have product for taking your crafting to the next level. It can cut and print over 100 types of material, and is compatible with inkjet printers for full-color designs, according to the brand. It also has a user-friendly Design Space App that allows you to create and track your creations.

4.6-star average rating from 769 reviews at Walmart

This electric toothbrush has four smart modes, including daily clean, whiten, sensitive and super sensitive, according to the brand. It has a two minute timer for your brushes, and includes a replacement head, a travel case and a charger. It can also connect via Bluetooth to the Oral-B app.

4.4-star average rating from 1,260 reviews at Walmart

This is one of our favorite pairs of wireless Bluetooth headphones — they’re an NBC Select Wellness Award winner for their great sound quality and lightweight, comfortable feel. They get up to 30 hours of battery life on a full charge, and can also connect wirelessly to up to two devices at once, according to the brand.

This app-enabled robot vacuum from Shark accesses your floors (carpet and hard surfaces) in a matrix grid, which allows it to clean the same area more than once and prevent debris from being left over. It empties by itself and holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

4.7-star average rating from 808 reviews at Walmart

This compact, lightweight Bluetooth speaker is travel friendly as well as resistant to water and dust, according to the brand. The battery lasts 24 hours on a full charge and the speaker includes a removable lanyard for easy carrying.

5.0-star average rating from 382 reviews at Walmart

Magna-Tiles are fun for children and adults alike, and this set includes 74 colored pieces for creative building and play. The tiles have a durable design that can withstand wear and tear without cracking, and are safe for children ages 3 and older, according to the brand. This set is also compatible with all other Magna-Tiles sets, so you can mix and match them.

4.4-star average rating from 489 reviews at Walmart

This air purifier can cover areas of up to 1,300 square feet, and purifies 99.95% of pollutants, allergens and odor in the air, according to the brand. It has a sleep mode that lets it run quietly at night, and a timer function that can be adjusted in two-, four- and eight-hour intervals. It also has a built-in aromatherapy diffuser, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 4,583 reviews at Walmart

This pack of Poppi prebiotic soda (one of our favorites) has 12 cans and includes classic soda flavors like root beer, classic cola, lemon lime, and more, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin keeps them stocked in her fridge as a diet soda alternative.

4.7-star average rating from 3,336 reviews at Walmart

I’ve been using Cerave’s products for years, and this cleanser is ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin. It transitions from a cream to a gentle foam as you lather, and is formulated with hyaluronic acid and amino acids to support your skin’s moisture barrier, according to the brand. It’s also safe to use around the eye area, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 8,283 reviews at Walmart

This moisturizer works for all skin types — the gel texture is lightweight and absorbs quickly, while also having a cooling effect on your skin, according to the brand. It hydrates skin for up to 24 hours and is made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

4.4-star average rating from 999 reviews at Walmart

If you’re a travel obsessive like me, this luggage set may be exactly what you need. It includes two carry-ons, two checked bags, a weekender bag and a toiletry bag, according to the brand. Each suitcase includes TSA combination locks and interior pockets, and are made from an impact- and scratch-resistant hardshell.

4.2-star average rating from 5,133 reviews at Walmart

You can use this coffee maker to brew coffee in any cup size between six and twelve ounces, according to the brand. It’s less than five inches wide, making it great for small spaces, and can brew a cup of coffee in 90 seconds.

4.1-star average rating from 454 reviews at Walmart

This space heater- fan combo is compact and efficient, making it great for offices, bedrooms and more. It has three settings — fan, low heat and high heat — along with an adjustable temperature control that lets you customize your settings, according to the brand. It also has an overheating detection system with an automatic shutoff.

4.4-star average rating from 849 reviews at Walmart

This vitamin C-rich moisturizer helps to treat dullness, dark marks, fine lines and more, according to the brand. The formula also includes salicylic acid to help reduce breakouts, and is safe for all skin types.

4.4-star average rating from 1,986 reviews at Walmart

Glass storage containers are great for meal prep and leftovers, and this set includes 17 containers with accompanying lids. The containers are all BPA-free and safe to use in the oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer, and are designed to be fully airtight.

4.3-star average rating from 11,100 reviews at Walmart

Apple Airpods are one of our favorite wireless earbuds because of their comfortable design and high sound quality. They get up to 30 hours of listening time with the case, and up to 5 hours on a single charge, according to the brand. They’re also compatible with Apple’s FindMy app and USB-C charging cables.

4.7-star average rating from 3,541 reviews at Walmart

The knives in this set are made from high-carbon stainless steel with a Teflon coating, which protects them from rust and corrosion, according to the brand. The handles are designed for a comfortable grip, and the set includes a hardwood storage block with a built-in knife sharpener.

This countertop ice maker produces ice in only six minutes, and can make up to 26 pounds of ice per day, according to the brand. It can also store up to 26 pounds of ice per day, and is designed to run quietly. When the ice basket is full, there’s also a flashing indicator that will remind you to prevent overflow.

4.8-star average rating from 3,184 reviews at Walmart

Tide Pods are one of my favorite laundry detergents, and this pack includes 45 XL pods, which contain double the detergent of a regular pod, according to the brand. They’re designed to work well even in cold water, and have a formulation that targets sweat and stains. For best use, just toss them into the machine before adding your laundry.

Best Walmart Deals sales

Here are the best Walmart Deals sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best sales at other retailers

Amazon: Save on products across categories from October 7-8 during Amazon Prime Day Target: Target Circle Members can access exclusive savings during Target Circle Week Ulta: Save on skin care, hair care, body care and more during the Fall Haul sale Best Buy: Save on products sitewide during Techtober through Oct. 12. Wayfair: Up to 60% off sitewide during Holiday Deal Week, plus exclusive savings for members Macy’s: Get an extra 30% off fall styles and an extra 15% off beauty and fragrances during the VIP Sale. Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide, plus flash sales up to 35% off, during the Cozy Days sale through Oct. 8 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off across products sitewide during the 72-Hour Flash Sale, plus get 20% off a single item Kitsch: Up to 25% off sitewide during the Prime Time Sale

How I found the best Walmart Deals deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the products I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. I also cover topics like weekly sales, hair care, travel and more. Prior to the Walmart Deals event, I sifted through hundreds of deals on the retailer’s website to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more