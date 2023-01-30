Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

- Now Playing
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers00:35
- UP NEXT
Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since cardiac arrest: ‘I'm so thankful to everybody’00:56
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record01:44
Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash01:42
Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash02:01
Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship01:29
WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix00:24
University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win02:00
Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout01:25
Damar Hamlin tweets that he's undergoing more tests, making progress02:36
Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital03:55
Doctors: Hamlin breathing without aid, talking with teammates02:36
Buffalo Bills coaches, players speak out for first time since Damar Hamlin injury05:12
Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'03:09
Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement,’ remains in critical condition, team says04:46
Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin01:38
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest07:15
Signs of support for Hamlin shine in Ohio, Niagara Falls00:50
Buffalo community rallies behind Damar Hamlin02:32
What caused Damar Hamlin to collapse on NFL field?03:00
- Now Playing
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers00:35
- UP NEXT
Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since cardiac arrest: ‘I'm so thankful to everybody’00:56
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record01:44
Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash01:42
Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash02:01
Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship01:29
Play All