IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida rejects 54 math textbooks over prohibited topics

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man describes tiger attack that nearly claimed his life

    01:54

  • Former Texas deputy constable accused of stealing from Vietnamese-owned businesses while in uniform

    01:15

  • 'I couldn't morally continue': Texas Child Protective Services worker resigns in protest of state's transgender directive

    01:52

  • Dolphin found dead on Florida beach stabbed with 'spear-like' object according to investigators

    01:02

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

  • 'You're going to lose!': Missouri lawmaker's passionate speech against anti-transgender bill goes viral

    01:51

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

  • Mother charged with murder in death of 5-year-old boy

    01:48

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

  • Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

  • 15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school

    00:57

  • Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular

    00:58

  • Summer expected to be the busiest travel season ever

    01:29

NBC News Channel

Florida rejects 54 math textbooks over prohibited topics

01:52

The state of Florida has rejected dozens of textbooks, including 54 on math subjects, because they include what the state considers prohibited topics, such as critical race theory. WESH’s Marlei Martinez reports.April 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Florida rejects 54 math textbooks over prohibited topics

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man describes tiger attack that nearly claimed his life

    01:54

  • Former Texas deputy constable accused of stealing from Vietnamese-owned businesses while in uniform

    01:15

  • 'I couldn't morally continue': Texas Child Protective Services worker resigns in protest of state's transgender directive

    01:52

  • Dolphin found dead on Florida beach stabbed with 'spear-like' object according to investigators

    01:02

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All