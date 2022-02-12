French anti-lockdown protesters recreate 'Freedom Convoys' from Canada
01:44
French anti-lockdown protesters descended on Paris in their vehicles, inspired by Canada's 'Freedom Convoys'. Police had banned protests in the capital and intercepted hundreds of vehicles.Feb. 12, 2022
French anti-lockdown protesters recreate 'Freedom Convoys' from Canada
