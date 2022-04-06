IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Group of bystanders in Los Angeles beat man for allegedly abusing dog

01:41

Actress Jenna Malone was among a group of witnesses who say they saw a man abusing a small dog before several people beat him near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. KNBC’s John Cadiz Klemack reports. Warning, some viewers may find video disturbing or upsetting.April 6, 2022

