Israel competes in Eurovision Song Contest amid protests in host city
May 9, 202401:03
Protesters, angered by Israel’s inclusion in the contest despite the war in Gaza, were confronted by police outside the competition venue in Malmo, Sweden. A larger pro-Palestinian crowd gathered in the city center, and a pro-Israeli group also demonstrated in support of contestant Eden Golan.May 9, 2024

