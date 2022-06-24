Medicare and Medicaid: How to cover healthcare for over 150 million Americans

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CNBC’s Bertha Coombs sits down with Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees coverage for over 150 million Americans. Brooks-LaSure talks about keeping the program sustainable for this record number of people. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas: Health.June 24, 2022

