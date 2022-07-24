IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out

    At least three injured after shooting outside Chicago church

  • West Virginia man charged in beating sister who awoke from 2-year coma dies

  • Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen 

  • Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event

  • Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

  • New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

  • Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

  • Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists

  • Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack

  • Four dead in Iowa campground shooting

  • 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting

  • Two children killed as tree crashes into Alabama home

  • Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event

  • Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

  • New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out

Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022

