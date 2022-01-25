IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami
New photos reveal devastation of Tonga's outlying islands after eruption, tsunami00:36
New aftermath photographs showed devastation across Tonga's worst-affected outlying islands of Nomuka, Tungua and Fonoifua after the deadly volcanic eruption and tsunami of Jan. 15.Jan. 25, 2022
