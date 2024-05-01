IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYPD seen inside Columbia building, breaking door open
May 1, 202400:27
NBC News

NYPD seen inside Columbia building, breaking door open

00:27

The New York Police Department shared video on X showing officers inside one of Columbia University’s buildings moving chairs and breaking into a locked room.May 1, 2024

