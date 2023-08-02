IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pence comments on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reacts to latest Trump indictment

    06:24

  • Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

    03:10

  • Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe

    01:21

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

    07:22

  • Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe

    00:47

  • How a speedy trial for Trump in election probe may benefit the government

    03:36

  • Jack Smith speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference case

    02:36

  • Third Trump indictment includes six unnamed co-conspirators

    03:45

  • Trump election probe indictment focuses on obstruction charges

    06:21

  • Trump indicted in 2020 election interference investigation

    01:32

  • Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'

    12:19

  • Grand jury in 2020 election probe meets at federal courthouse

    03:39

  • Trump rallies supporters as another possible indictment looms

    02:27

  • Georgia’s RICO law could target the entire Trump campaign

    06:30

  • Why the indictment against Trump could be coming soon

    01:50

NBC News

Pence comments on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

02:03

Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the indictment of former President Trump in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Pence comments on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reacts to latest Trump indictment

    06:24

  • Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

    03:10

  • Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe

    01:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All