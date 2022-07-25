IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Plan to send juveniles to Louisiana's Angola prison draws mixed reaction

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

    00:18

  • At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas

    04:24

  • Volunteer removes 10 tons of trash from Florida mangrove

    03:00

  • Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate

    04:32

  • Pope Francis to apologize to indigenous community on ‘trip of penance’ to Canada

    03:53

  • Should you be concerned after WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency?

    06:03

  • At least two dead, multiple injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

    02:24

  • Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out

    02:09

  • At least three injured after shooting outside Chicago church

    00:52

  • West Virginia man charged in beating sister who awoke from 2-year coma dies

    01:21

  • Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen 

    05:05

  • Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop

    02:15

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event

    02:23

  • Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

    02:10

  • New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say

    03:01

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

    01:42

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

    01:30

  • Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

    02:00

NBC News Channel

Plan to send juveniles to Louisiana's Angola prison draws mixed reaction

01:48

Experts say the plan put forth by Governor John Bel Edwards following several youth facility escapes could violate the law. WDSU's Shay O'Connor reports.July 25, 2022

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Plan to send juveniles to Louisiana's Angola prison draws mixed reaction

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

    00:18

  • At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas

    04:24

  • Volunteer removes 10 tons of trash from Florida mangrove

    03:00

  • Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate

    04:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All