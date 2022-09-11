IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh

NBC News

Thousands turn out as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh

Crowds lined the streets of the Scottish capital as the queen’s hearse passed by, with some people bursting into spontaneous applause. Amid solemn ceremony, the coffin was then taken to rest in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Sept. 11, 2022

