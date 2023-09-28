IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Dutch police arrest gunman after deadly hospital shooting

Dutch police arrest gunman after deadly hospital shooting

A 32-year-old student was arrested under the helipad of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam after a teacher was shot dead in a classroom. A woman was also killed and her daughter seriously wounded at a nearby house.Sept. 28, 2023

