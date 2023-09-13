IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Time for 'next generation to step forward,' Sen. Romney says

03:30

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, explained why he will not see re-election next year. Romney detailed how the next generation needs to “step forward” and “express their point of view.”Sept. 13, 2023

