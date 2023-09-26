IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Son of jailed pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher defends father

Son of jailed pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher defends father

As the pro-democracy Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai marks 1,000 days behind bars and faces the threat of life imprisonment, his son, Sebastien Lai, defended his father in an interview with NBC News. Lai explained his actions saying, “fear is the cheapest weapon that an authoritarian regime has on its people” and that he “stood for his principles and showed the Chinese government that money isn’t the most important thing, that these freedoms are much more important.”Sept. 26, 2023

