IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial
April 19, 202413:28
  • Now Playing

    Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial

    13:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jury seated in Trump hush money trial

    06:35

  • Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags

    07:23

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    02:23

  • Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

  • Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing

    03:43

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

  • Trump unable to secure $464 million bond

    02:37

  • Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal

    03:58

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13

  • Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial

    04:28

  • Special Report: Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil case

    25:52

  • Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling

    02:05

  • Watch: Trump sits for deposition in New York civil fraud case

    01:41

  • Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07

  • Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

    02:06

  • Closing arguments in Trump New York civil trial

    02:24

  • New York AG James: 'Trump violated the law'

    01:27

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    04:05

  • Closing arguments underway in Trump New York civil fraud trial

    02:45

NBC News

Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial

13:28

Moments after a jury was impaneled in the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump a protester set himself on fire outside of the New York courtroom.April 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial

    13:28
  • UP NEXT

    Jury seated in Trump hush money trial

    06:35

  • Bank with a checkered past and a deep history with Trump raises red flags

    07:23

  • The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger

    02:23

  • Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

  • Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing

    03:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All