IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

    02:22

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

    01:35

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29

  • Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop

    01:13

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

    03:39

  • Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion

    03:38

  • Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion

    03:16

  • New details about Titanic touring submersible released as investigation enters new phase

    02:04

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

    01:11

  • A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

    02:34

  • Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government

    02:41

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

    04:17

  • Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

    01:35

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

NBC News

Turkey agrees to back Sweden’s NATO membership bid

01:06

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO and submit the ratification to the Turkish parliament “as soon as possible,” according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.July 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

    02:22

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

    01:35
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All