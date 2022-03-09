IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

    04:49

  • Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

    05:46

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

    06:00

  • Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors

    05:12

  • US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

    03:56

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban

    00:35
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Members of Kyiv City Ballet perform in Paris while fearing for safety of those left in Ukraine

    01:15

  • India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

    02:47

  • Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women’s Day

    02:34

  • Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change

    03:32

  • U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power

    02:23

  • Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

    02:10

  • Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

    02:44

  • 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine

    01:48

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

  • CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament

    04:50

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51

NBC News

Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

00:45

A Ukrainian military band played a concert to raise morale next to a sandbag barrier outside Odessa's Opera and Ballet Theater on Tuesday.March 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

    04:49

  • Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

    05:46

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

    06:00

  • Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors

    05:12

  • US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

    03:56

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All