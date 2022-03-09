Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director04:49
Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates05:46
Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador06:00
Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors05:12
US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine03:56
Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban00:35
Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa00:45
Members of Kyiv City Ballet perform in Paris while fearing for safety of those left in Ukraine01:15
India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine02:47
Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women’s Day02:34
Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change03:32
U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power02:23
Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas02:10
Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can02:44
2 million refugees have fled Ukraine01:48
Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine02:45
CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 03:01
Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament04:50
Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls01:38
How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.01:51
Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa00:45
A Ukrainian military band played a concert to raise morale next to a sandbag barrier outside Odessa's Opera and Ballet Theater on Tuesday.March 9, 2022
