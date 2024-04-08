IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Nature kind of freaks out': How animals respond to the eclipse
April 8, 202400:42
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway to view eclipse

    03:48

  • Natural reactions: How animals may behave during the eclipse

    02:43

  • William Shatner discusses the 'magical' moments of a total solar eclipse

    04:16

  • How the visually impaired are participating in the eclipse from Ohio

    01:43

  • Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?

    02:15

  • Where to see cosmic wonders all year long

    05:18

  • Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments

    04:17

  • Weddings, flights, cruises: How some plan to celebrate total eclipse

    02:57

  • How to protect your family and pets during the solar eclipse

    05:35

  • Former astronaut shares what makes the solar eclipse so special

    02:57

  • Where will it be cloudy in US during the total solar eclipse?

    02:04

  • Total solar eclipse: Tens of millions gather along path of totality

    02:43

  • Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon

    04:43

  • USGS expert explains how geology of Northeast affects intensity of earthquakes

    02:55

  • WATCH: Video shows the moment earthquake struck New Jersey

    00:39

  • Unfazed Long Island electrician says 'back to work' after experiencing earthquake

    02:10

  • NYC subway rider describes earthquake tremors: 'It was very scary'

    03:33

  • Earthquake centered in New Jersey rattles the East Coast

    03:54

  • What is a total solar eclipse?

    02:46

  • Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

    03:02

NBC News

'Nature kind of freaks out': How animals respond to the eclipse

00:42

NBC News climate reporter Chase Cain is at an Arkansas nature preserve for a first hand look at how animals in the wild respond to the total solar eclipse.April 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway to view eclipse

    03:48

  • Natural reactions: How animals may behave during the eclipse

    02:43

  • William Shatner discusses the 'magical' moments of a total solar eclipse

    04:16

  • How the visually impaired are participating in the eclipse from Ohio

    01:43

  • Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?

    02:15

  • Where to see cosmic wonders all year long

    05:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All