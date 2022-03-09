Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban00:35
Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa00:45
Now Playing
Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast00:44
UP NEXT
India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine02:47
Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders04:17
Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war02:44
What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war02:58
Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine02:59
Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can02:44
Ukrainian women showing strength and resolve during crisis01:38
How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.01:51
Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion04:21
U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe03:12
Videos from Ukrainian authorities show preparations for civilian evacuations01:19
U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine02:38
Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise01:13
Russian conscripts 'are not and will not be' involved in combat in Ukraine, Putin says00:49
Ukraine's Zelenskyy scornful of Russian plans for humanitarian corridors01:13
WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates02:36
‘People need me here’: U.S. medics, British fighters volunteer in Ukraine01:47
Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast00:44
The wreckage of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, has been found almost 10,000 feet down in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica.March 9, 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban00:35
Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa00:45
Now Playing
Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast00:44
UP NEXT
India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine02:47
Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders04:17
Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war02:44