IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban

    00:35

  • Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

    00:45
  • Now Playing

    Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

    02:47

  • Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

    04:17

  • Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war

    02:44

  • What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war

    02:58

  • Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine

    02:59

  • Ukrainians fighting back in any way they can

    02:44

  • Ukrainian women showing strength and resolve during crisis

    01:38

  • How Biden’s ban on Russian oil could impact supply, gas prices in U.S.

    01:51

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12

  • Videos from Ukrainian authorities show preparations for civilian evacuations

    01:19

  • U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

  • Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise

    01:13

  • Russian conscripts 'are not and will not be' involved in combat in Ukraine, Putin says

    00:49

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy scornful of Russian plans for humanitarian corridors

    01:13

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates

    02:36

  • ‘People need me here’: U.S. medics, British fighters volunteer in Ukraine

    01:47

NBC News

Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast

00:44

The wreckage of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, has been found almost 10,000 feet down in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica.March 9, 2022

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban

    00:35

  • Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

    00:45
  • Now Playing

    Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

    02:47

  • Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

    04:17

  • Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war

    02:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All