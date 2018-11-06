As midterms got closer, Democrats abandoned 'abolish ICE' message

Earlier this year, during the primary season, several progressive Democrats got on board with an "abolish ICE" message, pledging to end or modify the federal agency that was given broader authority by the Trump administration to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.

But as the midterm elections got closer, the "abolish ICE" issue all but vanished from their radar.

As we reported over the weekend, this happened because of what experts said was the issue's failure to resonate with mainstream Democratic voters, a misplacing of blame for the nation's immigration crisis and a successful counter-attack from Republicans, including President Donald Trump.

