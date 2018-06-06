So, how much did all those TV ads in California get the candidates?

Antonio Villaraigosa’s failure to finish in the top two in yesterday’s California primary was a particularly jarring defeat given the amount of money that he and his political allies spent on the campaign.

Altogether, he and the charter-school-backing outside group that supported him dished out more than $19 million on TV ads, according to ad-buying trackers Advertising Analytics.

With his disappointing distant third-place finish, that means that each vote for Villairagosa cost more than $36 in TV ad dollars.

Compare that to first place finisher Gavin Newsom, who also spent a pretty penny on the airwaves but still clocked in at just more than $11 per vote.

That’s less than state treasurer John Chiang, who spent more than $5 million on the air for about 362,000 votes, turning in a $14 price tag for each supporter.

And, of course, there’s second place winner John Cox, who easily cruised to the top two despite only about $1.7 million in TV ads between his own campaign and outside groups. The cost in TV ads for each Cox voter? Just $1.65.