What one Founding Father warned about impeachment

WASHINGTON — As House Democrats weigh the potential costs and benefits of impeaching Trump, it’s worth noting how one of the Founding Fathers predicted impeachment would go.

Here is Alexander Hamilton writing in Federalist 65:

“A well-constituted court for the trial of impeachments is an object not more to be desired than difficult to be obtained in a government wholly elective. The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself."

More:

"The prosecution of them, for this reason, will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused. In many cases it will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

Back then, Senators weren’t even elected directly by the people. And they were considered to have far more distance from political pressure than they do today, in part because the lack of the two-party structure that dominates modern American politics.

And even so, Hamilton warned that impeachment could “divide [the debate] into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused” and that the debate could ultimately be decided “more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”