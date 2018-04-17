As recently as 25 years ago, the notions of buying detergent, finding your long-lost college roommate, accessing an obscure fact or sending your latest casual political analysis all with a single click of a button would have seemed, well, pretty ridiculous.

Now, big technology companies have reshaped how we do everything from reading the news to buying toothpaste. So which tech giants rule when it comes to influencing our daily lives?

A new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal finds that nearly half of Americans or more have incorporated Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple into their routines.

Fully 70 percent of Americans say they conduct Google searches on a daily basis; 63 percent own at least one Apple product; 50 percent check Facebook daily and 46 percent are members of Amazon.com's "prime" program.

The exception to the rule? While the president of the United States has long used Twitter as his preferred method of communicating with Americans, just nine percent of adults in the country say they access Twitter on a daily basis.

Here's how usage breaks down, overall and by generation.