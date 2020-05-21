SEE NEW POSTS

Scientists urge caution as Americans head outside for Memorial Day Visitors sit in social distancing circles at Dolores Park on May 20, 2020 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images With Memorial Day approaching, beaches are reopening. Cities are letting restaurants seat people outside and closing streets to encourage foot traffic. Many parks are also letting people back in. Stay-at-home orders have been eased in many cities across the United States this week just as temperatures are warming up for the holiday weekend. And many of the changes have a distinct feature: they allow for outdoor activities. These developments come as growing scientific consensus around the spread of the coronavirus has given the OK for people to be outdoors but with some very important caveats. Still, they're balanced by concern that people will view the changes as a license to ignore other recommendations such as social distancing and wearing masks. Read more here.







Pennsylvania COVID-19 deaths climb to 4,869 with more than 65,000 cases The Pennsylvania Department of Public Health announced that the state has logged some 4,869 coronavirus deaths as of Thursday afternoon. The state recorded an additional 980 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, bringing its total to 65,392. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the department said. In total, 303,514 patients have tested negative.

• 980 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 65,392 total cases statewide

• 4,869 deaths statewide

• 303,514 patients tested negative to date



County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 21, 2020







Photo: Social distancing at a French beach A woman sunbathes at a beach with roped-off zones for social distancing in La Grande Motte on Thursday as France eases lockdown measures. Clement Mahoudeau / AFP - Getty Images







McConnell: Unemployment Insurance expansion 'will not' be in the next relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told House Republicans on Wednesday that he opposes extending the temporary unemployment insurance benefit of an additional $600 per week in the next coronavirus relief package. "This will not be in the next bill," McConnell said, according to a readout of the call given to NBC News. McConnell spent much of the call talking about the need for liability protections for employers in the next package, saying that trial lawyers are "vultures" who are lining up to launch lawsuits. "If we do another bill, it won't look anything like the House Democrats' bill," McConnell told House Republicans, according to the readout. The majority leader added that Republicans will have a lot to discuss next month, providing a window into his timeline of when Senate Republicans will engage in discussions. He said Senate Republicans are unified with the House GOP and the White House, and he thanked the House members for voting against the $3 trillion Democratic relief bill last week.







TSA releases tighter guidelines for passing through security Summer travel will look different once people start flying again, according to new details from the Transportation Security Administration that aim to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact. The federal agency said Thursday in a statement that travelers will now have to place their print or mobile boarding passes on scanners themselves in order to avoid a touch point. Passengers will also be required to put any food items in a clear plastic bag in order to "lessen the likelihood that a TSA officer will need to open the carry-on bag." Security checkpoints will also include "visual reminders of appropriate spacing," and staggered lanes, in order to allow for social distancing. The TSA said it is also encouraging, but not mandating, the use of face masks during the check-in procedure, though agents will be wearing masks and changing gloves between pat-downs.







'Ridiculous,' 'scary,' 'distraction': Whitmer berates Trump's threats to cut off Mich. funding Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump's threats to withhold federal funding to her state as "ridiculous," a "distraction" and "scary." In an interview with "CBS This Morning," Whitmer was asked to react to the president's vows to withhold funding for the state in response to its pursuit of mass mail-in voting. She did not spare words. "You can only imagine how I feel about that," the governor said, adding, "To have this kind of distraction is just ridiculous to be honest. The threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and, I think, something that is unacceptable." Trump on Thursday will visit a factory near Detroit that has been repurposed to manufacture ventilators — a trip that Whitmer pleaded not include any "petty political stuff." Read the full story here.







Americans rank South Korea, Germany above U.S. for coronavirus response Americans believe South Korea and Germany stand apart from other countries — including the United States — in their responses to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Pew Research Center report. Participants in the survey gave higher ratings to South Korea and Germany (66 percent good or excellent), mixed ratings for the United Kingdom (49 percent), United States (47 percent) and World Health Organization (46 percent), and lower ratings for Italy (34 percent) and China (33 percent). In terms of the U.S. response, 84 percent of participants think the U.S. can learn from other countries about ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. Opinions about the United States' handling of the outbreak split largely along party lines, with 81 percent of liberals saying the U.S. has done a fair or poor job, and only 22 percent of conservatives. The national survey by the Pew Research Center was conducted between April 29 and May 5 and involved 10,957 U.S. adults.






