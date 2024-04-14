IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden ‘will do everything in his power’ to codify Roe despite challenges in the Senate, says Whitmer
April 14, 202400:59

    Biden ‘will do everything in his power’ to codify Roe despite challenges in the Senate, says Whitmer

    00:59
Meet the Press

Biden ‘will do everything in his power’ to codify Roe despite challenges in the Senate, says Whitmer

00:59

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) joins Meet the Press to talk about President Biden’s promise to codify abortion rights despite potential challenges in the Senate.April 14, 2024

