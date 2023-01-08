IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Comer not convinced GOP can go 'entire Congress' without motion to vacate speakership

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jeffries on McCarthy: 'We're going to have strong disagreements at times'

    01:01

  • Bishop after speaker vote switch: McCarthy is 'extraordinarily talented'

    01:59

  • Jeffries: House Democrats are 'proud' to be one of most diverse caucuses in U.S. history

    01:01

  • Comer: Hunter Biden investigation isn't 'political'

    02:36

  • How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?

    01:59

  • Full Comer: ‘We’re going to have to have spending cuts' in new Congress

    08:37

  • Full Jeffries: GOP infighting could foreshadow America 'held captive’ to ‘extreme' agenda

    08:43

  • Full Bishop: By having this speakership fight, GOP has ‘advanced the ball’

    07:57

  • MTP Compressed: The GOP elected their speaker. What's next for both parties?

    01:53

  • Full Panel: McCarthy 'continues to bend the knee' to Trump

    06:39

  • Livingston on '98 speaker challenge: 'We had to search our souls'

    01:33

  • Chuck Todd: GOP intraparty debate causes ‘lion’s share of so-called Washington dysfunction’

    02:56

  • Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens

    05:12

  • House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel

    06:46

  • ‘They look a lot like a tank’: Deal to send U.S. armored infantry vehicles to Ukraine

    05:49

  • Washington commemorates the second anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol

    02:45

  • Speaker confirmation vote may finally allow members to be sworn in tonight, Rep.-elect says

    01:08

  • Kevin McCarthy ‘appears to have the gavel within his reach’: Chuck Todd

    01:52

  • Deal with the McCarthy-aligned Super PAC is 'a practical arrangement': Club for Growth president

    06:51

Meet the Press

Comer not convinced GOP can go 'entire Congress' without motion to vacate speakership

00:47

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) says he's confident the majority of Republicans will give Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a chance to govern as speaker before a motion to vacate.Jan. 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Comer not convinced GOP can go 'entire Congress' without motion to vacate speakership

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jeffries on McCarthy: 'We're going to have strong disagreements at times'

    01:01

  • Bishop after speaker vote switch: McCarthy is 'extraordinarily talented'

    01:59

  • Jeffries: House Democrats are 'proud' to be one of most diverse caucuses in U.S. history

    01:01

  • Comer: Hunter Biden investigation isn't 'political'

    02:36

  • How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All