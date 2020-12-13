Hospital systems nationwide should expect the first shipments of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to arrive Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said Saturday.
Within the next 24 hours those boxes will move from Pfizer's manufacturing facility to UPS and FedEx hubs, where they will be delivered to 636 predetermined locations nationwide, he told a media briefing.
An estimated 2.9 million doses will be distributed within the first week. That number is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming weeks, to as much as 40 million doses by the end of 2020.
Live Blog
First trucks with Covid-19 vaccine roll out of Pfizer plant in Michigan
Trucks departed the Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday morning with the first batches of the company’s long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine, en route to 636 predetermined locations.
Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses this week via UPS and FedEx, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said on Saturday. The vaccines leaving Portage — a city just south of Kalamazoo — have U.S. Marshal protection to ensure they arrive safely at the hospital systems selected to receive the doses, some as early as Monday.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company was leveraging manufacturing plants in Michigan, Missouri and Massachusetts to produce and distribute the vaccines quickly.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my fellow Pfizer colleagues and partners at BioNTech,” Bourla said in a video statement. “Their historic science-driven effort has delivered a vaccine with the potential to help bring an end to the most devastating pandemic in a century."
Rural doctors face vaccine distrust and conspiracies. They have a plan.
On Thursday night, Dr. Thomas Huth, vice president of medical affairs for Ried Health in Richmond, Indiana, plans to become the first person to receive a coronavirus vaccine shot at his rural hospital, which will be one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the country.
His decision comes with two goals: to prevent potentially spreading the virus to his elderly patients and to communicate to the surrounding rural communities that the vaccine is safe and available.
“We plan to do that on camera in a very public way to help people feel comfortable with the vaccine,” Huth said. “It’s important that as a health care leader in this area, we’re also leading the way on this important initiative.”
U.S. surpasses 16 million Covid-19 cases
More than 16 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded in the U.S., according to NBC News' tally.
It took just five days for the number to jump from 15 million to 16, the data shows the shortest time for 1 million cases to be recorded in the country.
In December 2,425,625 cases have been counted, as have 28,230 deaths and this month This month's total has already eclipsed that of every other month except November.
Saturday the U.S. reported 2,376 deaths and 210,574 cases. These states set single-day records:
- Alaska, 18 dead
- Delaware, 1,058 cases
- Massachusetts, 300 dead
- South Carolina, 3,572 cases
- West Virginia, 1,514 cases