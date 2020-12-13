SEE NEW POSTS

Nonprofits across the country face soaring costs, demands for help SEATTLE — The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic as organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. December is generally the most important month for nonprofit revenues, as Christmas and end-of-year tax deductions typically drive a flood of charitable giving. All that might not be enough. There have been efforts to encourage more giving since the coronavirus took hold of modern life in March. The IRS is urging the public to utilize a special $300 tax deduction that can be claimed next year for cash donations in 2020 to tax-exempted nonprofits. The initiative allows non-itemized filers to get the tax break only for 2020, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last spring.







Vaccine begins arriving in Canada TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first of many freezer-packed Covid-19 vaccine vials have arrived in Canada. Trudeau tweeted a picture of them being taken off a plane. Canada's health regulator approved the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech last Wednesday. The Canadian government recently amended its contract with Pfizer so that it would deliver up to 249,000 doses this month. Trudeau says it is good news, but he is urging Canadians to continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and to download a government app that lets users know if they've come in contact with those who have tested positive.







Los Angeles County breaks record for hospitalizations again LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has again broken a record for coronavirus hospitalizations, fulfilling the county public health director's dire predictions in just days. Figures released Sunday afternoon show that more than 4,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the nation's most populous county. That breaks the previous record set only the day before, with 3,850 patients in a hospital, and follows the trend of hospitalizations increasing nearly every day since Nov. 1. The L.A. County health director warned on Monday, when hospitalizations were near 3,000, that the county could see the statistic to climb to 4,000 within two weeks. More than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to California.







Italy surpasses U.K. for highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe Italy on Sunday eclipsed Britain to become the nation with the worst official coronavirus death toll in Europe. Italy, where the continent's pandemic began, registered 484 COVID-19 deaths in one day, one of its lowest one-day death counts in about a month. Still, those latest deaths pushed Italy's official toll up to 64,520, while Britain's stood at 64,267, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Both numbers understate the true toll of the pandemic. Counting criteria differ in the two countries, and many coronavirus deaths, especially early in the pandemic, are believed to have gone undetected, including those of elderly people in nursing homes who were not tested for COVID-19. Among the reasons cited for Italy's high death toll was it that it was the first country in Europe to be slammed in the pandemic, leaving health workers to grapple with a largely unknown virus. Italy also has a lower ratio of medical staff to patients compared to other European nations. Germany, a nation much bigger than Italy, has a death toll one-third of Italy's or Britain's. A little more than half of Italy's known COVID-19 deaths were registered in the first surge. On Sunday, Italy reported another 17,938 coronavirus infections to raise its official tally to 1.84 million.







Some recovered Covid patients may need heart screening before exercising again With Covid-19 linked to heart muscle inflammation known as myocarditis, doctors are concerned about patients returning to physical activity safely. Exercising with myocarditis can lead to irregular heartbeats and sudden cardiac death, a well-documented worry with athletes. But which people who've had Covid-19 are at risk? And who should be screened with a battery of heart tests before being cleared for exercise? Those questions were a main focus of a recent virtual sports medicine conference sponsored by the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. Doctors want to ensure that athletes and recreational exercisers who've had Covid-19 can return to physical activity as safely as possible after their recovery, but much still needs to be learned about this new virus, Dr. Carrie Jaworski, director of the division of primary care sports medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago, said at the conference on Dec. 5. Click here to read the full story.







CDC Director signs off on Pfizer vaccine recommendations The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially given its recommendations for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. CDC Director Robert Redfield signed off on the suggested use for the inoculation on Sunday, hours after vaccines left Pfizer's Michigan facility to be delivered to hospital systems across the country. "As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S., CDC's recommendation comes at a critical time," Redfield said Sunday. "Initial COVID-19 vaccination is set to start as early as Monday, and this is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country." The CDC recommends the vaccine for people ages 16 and up and said pregnant women should consult with their doctors before getting it. People who have had serious allergic reactions to other vaccines should not get the vaccine. The vaccine should be offered to people who have already had Covid, whether they had symptoms or not. The vaccine is also recommended for people with underlying health conditions or with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients or who have a chronic disease. CDC has accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation of the first authorized #COVID19 vaccine for people 16 years and older. Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents should be vaccinated first. More: https://t.co/cYJxH31I3F pic.twitter.com/rBioalKbbP — CDC (@CDCgov) December 13, 2020






