United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because so many schools have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education ever,” the U.N. chief said.

One billion students were left without classrooms when schools were closed in 160 countries across the globe and 40 million children “missed out on education in their critical pre-school year,” he said.

“Now we face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities,” Gutteres said. “Getting students back into schools and learning institutions as safely as possible must be a top priority.”

The pandemic has killed nearly 700,000 people across the globe.

In the U.S., the question of how and when schools should reopen has pitted politicians versus parents versus teachers while President Donald Trump has pushed for a rapid reopening of schools even as the grim arithmetic scoffs at his prediction that the pandemic would “just disappear.”

“They are dying, that’s true,” Trump said of the exploding death rate in an interview recorded last week with Axios’ Jonathan Swan. “And you have — it is what it is.”

Now the U.S. is closing in on 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 156,000 deaths, both world-leading numbers, according to the latest NBC News tally.

Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Arizona -- all states led by Republican governors loyal to Trump that reopened before local health officials could flatten the coronavirus curve -- have seen the biggest increases in the number of new cases over the last two weeks when adjusting for population, NBC News has calculated.

Even states like New Jersey, Maryland and Ohio, which are led by Democratic and Republican governors who did not follow Trump’s lead and slowed the spread by shutting down the economy and schools early, are now reimposing restrictions because their numbers are rising again.

In those states, the chief culprits appeared to be quarantine-weary young people and others who have refused to follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the disease, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

While Trump has rarely been seeing in public wearing a mask, Republican leaders have now reluctantly joined Democrats in urging their constituents to don them and –- unlike the president –- they have been leading by example.

