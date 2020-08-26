Hurricane Laura updates: News and live hurricane path tracker

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph on Wednesday morning. It was expected to intensify further to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane before making landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.
The rapidly intensifying storm is expected to inflict damage before and long after it makes landfall — and not just along the Gulf Coast.
The National Weather Service said devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
Fear of coronavirus could give people under evacuation orders pause
A fear of getting sick with the coronavirus may make some people hesitant to go to shelters despite widespread evacuation orders.
“Hopefully it’s not that threatening to people, to lives, because people are hesitant to go anywhere due to COVID,” resident Robert Duffy said as he placed sandbags around his home in Morgan City, Louisiana. “Nobody wants to sleep on a gym floor with 200 other people. It’s kind of hard to do social distancing.”
Officials urged people to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms to avoid spreading the virus. Buses were stocked with protective equipment and disinfectant, and they would carry fewer passengers to keep people apart, Texas officials said.
Shelters opened with cots set farther apart to curb coronavirus infections. People planning to enter shelters were told to bring just one bag of personal belongings each, and a mask to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Fearing that some residents might not want to evacuate, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said those in southwest Louisiana need to reach wherever they intend to ride out the storm by noon Wednesday.
NOAA aircraft captures aerials of Hurricane Laura from the Gulf of Mexico
More than 500,000 residents ordered to evacuate
In what is now the largest evacuation in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half a million people have been ordered to flee.
More than 385,000 residents were told to evacuate from the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Ten more Texas cities and counties were under voluntary evacuation orders, including parts of Houston. About 60 counties in the state were under a disaster declaration Wednesday.
Another 200,000 people were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish and parts of Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana.
“Cameron Parish is going to be part of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days based on this forecast track,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.