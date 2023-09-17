Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Here’s the biggest news you missed this weekend.

UAW strike

The United Auto Workers continued to strike through the weekend as negotiations continued with the Big Three carmakers. The union said Saturday its talks with Ford were "reasonably productive," but UAW President Shawn Fain lashed out at all three companies, saying they have threatened to lay off nonunion workers as a tactic to get members to settle sooner for less.

UAW members strike at a picket line at Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., on Saturday. DeeCee Carter / MediaPunch / IPX via AP

A number of legislators showed their support for the striking workers, and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined the picket line Saturday.

President Joe Biden dispatched a team that plans to be in Detroit "early in the week" to help resolve the strike, an administration official told NBC News on Sunday.

The president named White House adviser Gene Sperling and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to help end the walkout. The administration official said their goal was not to serve as mediators or to intervene but to "help support the negotiations in any way the parties feel is constructive."

Auto workers' demands One of the top goals of the United Auto Workers is to eliminate "tiered" compensation at the Big Three. The union argues that the arrangements leave many employees with steeper climbs up the wage-and-benefits ladder than some of their colleagues.

Drew Barrymore reverses course on talk show

Drew Barrymore. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images file

Drew Barrymore's plans to bring her daytime talk show back amid the dual Hollywood strikes have been scrapped. After days of criticism, Barrymore said she's decided to press "pause" after receiving blowback from her decision.

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt," Barrymore posted to Instagram Sunday, "and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."

Barrymore received criticism from fellow actors and the Writers Guild of America, and the National Book Foundation rescinded its invitation for her to host its annual book awards.

Lee makes landfall

People walk through the rain and wind from post-tropical cyclone Lee in Bar Harbor, Maine, on Sept. 16, 2023. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Atlantic storm Lee made landfall Saturday afternoon as a post-tropical cyclone near the U.S.-Canada border, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, slightly less then hurricane strength.

Thousands were without power Saturday as New England and Canada were hit with heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding, with a high surf advisory in effect for much of Maine's coast through Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, Lee was still bringing torrential rains to the region, but according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, "gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days" and the storm could dissipate Tuesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted of corruption charges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, on July 11, 2021. Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

The Texas Senate acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment Saturday, thwarting an effort to remove him from office over allegations of corruption.

The articles of impeachment accused Paxton of accepting bribes from a campaign donor, improperly firing employees who reported his actions to federal authorities, lying about his actions, misusing government funds to dispute their allegations and more.

While House Republicans' investigation was largely done in secret, state senators faced months of political pressure leading up to the trial and former President Donald Trump made it clear he was backing Paxton.

Meet the Press

Kristen Welker made her debut as the new moderator of "Meet the Press" on Sunday, featuring a lengthy interview with former President Donald Trump that touched on everything from war in Ukraine to why former first lady Melania Trump has been absent from the campaign trail.

Welker pressed Trump on the four indictments he's currently facing and asked him at one point, "When you go to bed at night, do you worry about going to jail?"

"I don't even think about it," Trump responded. "I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?' I don't even think about it."

Other newsworthy moments from the interview included Trump criticizing Republicans pushing for complete abortion bans, not ruling out pardoning himself if he wins in 2024 and saying he ignored legal advice from attorneys who told him the election had not been stolen.

You can watch the full interview here, and read NBC News' fact-check of claims the former president made.

Politics in Brief

Hunter Biden indictment: President Biden's allies are increasingly worried that his son Hunter's legal troubles could divide his attention at a time when he needs to be fully focused on 2024.

Zelenskyy at the Capitol: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in Washington on Thursday for a meeting with all 100 senators. He's also expected to meet with Biden at the White House.

Abortion in Ohio: NBC News spoke with more than a dozen state and local party officials, volunteers and voting activists, along with more than 20 Ohio voters, about how abortion shaped their perspectives on upcoming elections.

Food stamps: Food benefits for millions of Americans are once again in the crosshairs of congressional Republicans, who are seeking to curtail the program as part of a wider fight over government funding that expires at the end of the month.

China talks: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met secretly in Europe this weekend with China's foreign minister, according to U.S. officials, a significant step in efforts to repair deeply strained relations with China.

Hispanic Heritage Month

Generations of Americans have been shamed for not speaking their parents’ or grandparents’ native language correctly, especially by fluent speakers.

We spoke with young Latinos identifying as “no sabo kids,” a phrase that has become synonymous with not being fluent in Spanish.

They're using TikTok and social media to push back on this age-old language debate, poking fun at themselves in videos that have gone viral — and defining their identity and heritage on their own terms.

