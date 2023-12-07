Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF surrounds Yahya Sinwar's home as Palestinians flee Khan Younis

What we know
- Israel says its forces are in the heart of the southern Gaza Strip's main city, Khan Younis, and encircling the home of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is thought to be hiding underground. A U.S. official told NBC News that Israel is exploring flooding the militant group's web of tunnels with seawater to disable them.
- Palestinian civilians are fleeing the fighting at Israel's urging, but residents and aid groups have warned there is nowhere safe to go and a dire lack of supplies. In a dramatic move, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked a rarely used power to warn an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza risked a total breakdown in public order.
- The Israeli Security Cabinet approved a "minimal" increase in supplies of much-needed fuel to Gaza to prevent a "humanitarian collapse" in the south of the enclave. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's focus on the renewed military campaign has not just drawn growing global concern but also fueled tensions at home, where the families of those still held hostage in Gaza expressed mounting anger and fear.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 16,200 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Hala Gorani and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Palestinian student paralyzed in Vermont shooting is released from hospital to applause
Hisham Awartani, who was paralyzed from the chest down after he and two other Palestinian college students were shot over Thanksgiving weekend in Vermont, was released from a hospital today to rousing applause.
In a video shared by his family, Awartani, 20, was strapped to a medical stretcher and covered by a red blanket as he waved waving to onlookers standing in a hallway at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
IDF troops on the ground in Khan Younis
This picture released by the Israeli army shows troops on the ground in the heart of southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Younis this morning, where the suspected mastermind of the Hamas attacks is believed to be hiding.
