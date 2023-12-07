Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF surrounds Yahya Sinwar's home as Palestinians flee Khan Younis

Palestinian student paralyzed in Vermont shooting is released from hospital to applause

Hisham Awartani, who was paralyzed from the chest down after he and two other Palestinian college students were shot over Thanksgiving weekend in Vermont, was released from a hospital today to rousing applause.

In a video shared by his family, Awartani, 20, was strapped to a medical stretcher and covered by a red blanket as he waved waving to onlookers standing in a hallway at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

