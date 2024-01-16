Israel-Hamas war live updates: 'Intensive' phase of Gaza operations will end soon, Israel says

Israeli operations in Gaza will soon move to lower intensity phase, defense minister says

Israel's defense minister said yesterday evening that the military offensive inside Gaza is moving toward a lower intensity stage after the conflict reached the 100-day mark.

Yoav Gallant said that when he and the Israeli military leadership presented the war plan for the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, they made it clear that the intensive maneuvering stage would last for about three months.

"In the northern area of the Gaza strip this phase will come to an end," Gallant said. "In southern Gaza we will reach this achievement and it will end soon, and in both places, the moment will come when we will move to the next phase."

Gallant's comments came as the Israel military said yesterday it has withdrawn one of four divisions in the Gaza Strip for "a period of refreshment and training."