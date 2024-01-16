Israel-Hamas war live updates: 'Intensive' phase of Gaza operations will end soon, Israel says

What we know
- Israel's military has ended its "intensive" phase of operations in northern Gaza and will soon do the same in southern Gaza, the country's defense minister has said, urging his government to agree on a plan for the Palestinian enclave after the war. Yoav Gallant's comments follow growing U.S. pressure for Israel to ease its assault amid mounting global criticism.
- Iran fired missiles at what it claimed were Israeli “spy headquarters” near the U.S. Consulate in northern Iraq. The U.S. condemned the strikes, which heightened regional tensions as the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels also struck a U.S.-owned container ship off Yemen.
- Israel accused Hamas of “psychological terror” following the release of a video by the group's military wing that appears to show hostage Noa Argamani, who was taken captive from the Nova music festival, stating that she has been injured and that two other hostages, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky, have been killed. NBC News was not immediately able to independently verify the claims in the video, and it is not known when the video was made.
- Gaza urgently needs more aid or its population will face famine and disease, three major U.N. agencies have warned. More than 24,000 people have been killed in the enclave since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 188 soldiers have been killed during the country’s ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Ali Arouzi, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Israeli operations in Gaza will soon move to lower intensity phase, defense minister says
Israel's defense minister said yesterday evening that the military offensive inside Gaza is moving toward a lower intensity stage after the conflict reached the 100-day mark.
Yoav Gallant said that when he and the Israeli military leadership presented the war plan for the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, they made it clear that the intensive maneuvering stage would last for about three months.
"In the northern area of the Gaza strip this phase will come to an end," Gallant said. "In southern Gaza we will reach this achievement and it will end soon, and in both places, the moment will come when we will move to the next phase."
Gallant's comments came as the Israel military said yesterday it has withdrawn one of four divisions in the Gaza Strip for "a period of refreshment and training."
Gaza ground operations at dawn
Israeli soldiers during ground operations at an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip, in an image supplied by the IDF this morning.
New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas
TEL AVIV — We are learning new details about what happened to four-year-old American hostage Abigail Idan, from the fellow hostage who was with her while they were held by Hamas. Plus, the family of a one-year-old hostage still held by Hamas speaks to NBC News.