    California bracing for severe flooding from snowpack melt

    02:28
Nightly News

California bracing for severe flooding from snowpack melt

02:28

As temperatures rise in California, residents are bracing for severe flooding due to the massive Sierra Mountains snowpack melt. It contains twice as much water as the state’s 28 major reservoirs. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more details on the climate crisis.April 26, 2023

    California bracing for severe flooding from snowpack melt

    02:28

