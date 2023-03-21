IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon selling out 'Chicago' shows on Broadway

Nightly News

Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon selling out ‘Chicago’ shows on Broadway

01:59

Jinkx Monsoon is the first drag queen to play Matron “Mama” Morton in the long-running Broadway musical “Chicago.” NBC News’ Joe Fryer shares more on Jinkx selling out shows in New York as Tennessee just passed a law restricting drag performances.March 21, 2023

    Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon selling out 'Chicago' shows on Broadway

