IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38

  • Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

    01:53

  • Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys

    02:17

  • Three rivers across the globe are under threat

    05:27

  • NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment

    01:45

  • Thousands of Russians fear President Putin’s new draft orders

    01:48

  • Post-tropical cyclone Fiona causes mass destruction to Canada’s east coast

    01:24

  • Florida bracing for potential hurricane

    02:08

  • Post-Tropical cyclone Fiona causes chaos along Canada’s east coast

    03:11

  • Latina entrepreneurs celebrating their roots through clothing

    02:37

  • Protests grow across Iran despite threats from President

    01:37

  • Thousands protest and flee Russia as Putin amended the country’s criminal code

    02:09

  • Ukrainian ballet company sharing message of peace worldwide

    01:35

  • Online renting scams surging across U.S., FBI warns

    02:31

  • U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report

    01:42

  • Hurricane Fiona targeting Canada after battering Bermuda

    03:25

Nightly News

NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

01:38

NASA launched its DART spacecraft that targeted a harmless asteroid named “Dimorphos” 7 million miles away. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the critical test that could help prevent future asteroids from hitting earth.Sept. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38

  • Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All