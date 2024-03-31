IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NYC becomes first American city to approve congestion pricing
March 31, 202402:28
Nightly News

New York City approved a congestion pricing plan that would charge most drivers $15 for driving into midtown and Lower Manhattan during peak travel times. Supporters say the plan is aimed at reducing gridlock, but not all area residents and workers are pleased. NBC News’ George Solis reports.March 31, 2024

